Judith Ann Tincher, 80 of South Haven passed away, July 6, 2022, peacefully at home with her daughters by her side. Born on June 8, 1942 in Escanaba, to Dean and Mildred Prim.
Judith is survived by her daughters: Michele (James) Moak and Tammy (Dana) Schnooberger; grandchildren: Mike Moak, Jamey Moak and Erin Schnooberger and great grandchildren: Angelina Moak, James Moak, Rowan Moak and Kooper Watkins. She is also survived by her siblings: Dian Clarke, Beverly Peeler, Alvin Prim, Nancy Anthony, Jack Prim and Marie Lowe.
Judith is preceded in death by her parents and sister Cindy Reyna.
Judith was the perfect mom, always there for her family. She loved spoiling and spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. Her number one goal was to turn 80, and to see her last great-grandchild Kooper, and she accomplished that goal. She had an immaculate yard and was an expert gardener. She will be forever missed by her family.
There will be no services for Judith. Please make a donation in her honor to Caring Circle Hospice, who gave her such loving care these past few months. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services. To view Judith’s personal webpage please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com, 269-637-0333.