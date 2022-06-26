Judith Davis, 86, of Manhattan, Ill., formerly of Bangor, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the home of her daughter, surrounded by her family.
Judith was born March 19, 1936, in Tekamah, Neb., the daughter of Lyle (“Bus”) and Frances (Stachura) Titman. For the past 8 years, she lived with her daughter in Manhattan, Ill. Previously she raised her children in Whiting, Ind. and then retired to the Bangor area.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in both Whiting, Ind. and in Bangor. While residing in Whiting, she was a stay-at-home mom, participating in local politics, as well as being a Boy Scout den mother and a volunteer for little league baseball concessions. She coached girls’ softball for several years and loved to sew clothing for her children. While residing in Bangor, her pastime activities included raising goats, rabbits, chickens, a donkey and horses. Her favorite animals were her horse Lucas, and her donkey Lily. She was a school bus driver and driver trainer for over 16 years for the Bloomingdale School District. She was an accomplished gardener. Hildy and Feebie were her constant canine companions.
A dear mother of Charles (Cindy) Davis and Christine (Lillian) Matlon; son-in-law, Frank (Lynne) Matlon; brothers, Sam (Cynthia) Titman and David (Sue) Titman; grandchildren, Russell and Ryan Davis, Walker and Mackenzie Matlon; and one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Lyle, and Francis Titman; husband, Charles (“Wes”) Davis Sr.; daughter, Gwendolyn; sister, Constance Titman; and brothers, Richard and John Titman. Services were held Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Sacred Heart Church. Arrangements entrusted to the Bangor Chapel, D.L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com.