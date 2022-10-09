Judy LaHaie of Grand Rapids, ascended with bravery and grace.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; her oldest son, Tom; her parents, Rose and Howard “Bud” Berkins; and many wonderful aunts and cousins.
Judy is survived by her dear children: Greg (Elise Lockton) LaHaie, Rob (Jennifer) LaHaie, Michelle (Ray) Zimmerman and Amy LaHaie. Her beloved grandchildren – Kevin, Sydney, and Kyle – brought her immense joy and great pride.
Born and raised in South Haven, Judy enjoyed many adventures on and around Lake Michigan. She was quick to make friends and maintained lifelong relationships with many cherished school mates. Judy was a talented pianist and natural beauty. Her greatest joy in life was raising her family and keeping a meticulous home. A lover of nature, she kept the neighborhood birds, squirrels, ducks and deer well-fed with lots of treats from her pantry.
Judy had unwavering faith and volunteered at St. Alphonsus and St. Robert’s parishes. She took time to read and reflect on daily devotionals, and she was the first to wish her family and friends a Happy Birthday. In her later years, Judy was a voracious reader and puzzle aficionado.
Judy will be remembered for her beautiful smile, sense of humor, witticisms and determination. She was able to travel to many exciting places during her lifetime but cherished being home surrounded by those she loved most of all. Her family is at peace knowing she is now at home in heaven.
Judy’s family will greet relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the O’Brien-Eggebeen-Gerst Chapel, 3980 Cascade Road SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at St. Alphonsus Church, 224 Carrier St. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505, with visitation one-hour prior and followed by a luncheon. A private family interment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Ann’s Home (www.stannshome.com) or Emmanuel Hospice (www.emmanuelhospice.org).