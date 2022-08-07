Judy Marie Hammons, 75, of Bangor, went to be with her Lord, Aug. 1, 2022 at Bronson United Methodist Hospital. Judy was born April 6, 1947 in Hornersville, Mo., the daughter of Jesse and Berniece (Burton) Isom. They moved to the Lacota, South Haven area when she was young and she graduated from South Haven High School. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy and NCIS, but really loved watching her Tigers baseball, which she listened to, if not on TV. She loved being grandma and spending time with all the kids in the family. She had a Baptist faith from when she was young.
Surviving are her husband, Danny, whom she married May 29, 1965; 2 children, Cindy (James) Weber of Bangor and Andy Hammons of Bangor; 6 grandchildren, Rachelle, Jacob, Ashley, Sam, Steve and Zach; 16 great grandchildren; sister, Penny Isom of Bangor; brother, Danny (Debra) Isom of Fennville; uncle, Randal (Patsy) Isom; 2 aunts, Shirley (Luke) Johnson and Mildred McGrew; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter-in-law, Sherry Hammons.
The funeral was held Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home. Interment followed in Monks Cemetery, Geneva Township.