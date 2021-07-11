Julian “Bud” Visser, 86, died July 20, 2020 at his home in South Haven. He was born April 12, 1934 in South Haven to John and Grace (Brinks) Visser.
A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Hope Reformed Church. Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Steve Smallegan and Pastor Craig Massey officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd. South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home, 269-637-0333.