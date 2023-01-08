Julie Roe of Apache Junction, Ariz., passed away on Dec. 15, 2022, at 10:40 pm while lying peacefully in her daughter’s arms. Her last day on this earth was a storybook ending; a peaceful ending to a wonderful life.
Julie was born in South Haven on July 20, 1948 to Roy Carl Hinz and Huldah Dorcas Hinz. Julie was an only child and her mother passed when she was eight years old. This created a special bond between Julie and her dad. To help with her healing, he introduced her to horses which became a lifelong passion. Julie graduated from South Haven High School and continued to reside in South Haven until she was 68 years old. Julie then left for cowboy country in Apache Junction, Ariz., where she lived out the remainder of her life and continued the cowgirl lifestyle.
Speaking of her cowgirl lifestyle, Julie rode horses her whole life but in the ‘80s she started competitive endurance riding and rode over 17,585 miles under competition. Julie loved the horse world and the longer she was in the saddle the happier she was.
Julie loved Christmas with the heart of a child until her very last day on this earth. She loved her dogs, entertaining, playing games, feeding people and spending time with family and friends. She created a large group of friends that she had many life adventures with.
Julie is survived by her one daughter, Cheryl and her spouse Dino Tedaldi along with his children Marena and Dominic. Julie married Donald E Roe in 1975 and a new wonderful family was created. She is survived by her stepson Brock Roe, his wife Renae and his daughter Kaylee McNeal (Hardenbrook); her step-daughter, Lainee Boss, her husband, Phil and her daughters, Marijo Adamcik, Marisa and Mariah Boss and granddaughter, Demi Newman.
Julie has many more miles to go, just not in her earthly body. It was important to her that her friends and family understand the importance they played in the memories of her life. Happy Trails to all of you until she meets you again.
Julie’s celebration of life will be at the South Haven American Legion, June 3, 2023 from 2-7 p.m.