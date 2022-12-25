Kathryn Kay Mielke, 85, of South Haven passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at home with family by her side.
Kay was born Aug. 12, 1937 in Benton Harbor to Evelyn (Peters) and Lester Nower.
Kay was married to Thomas Mielke on Nov. 12, 1960 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Benton Harbor.
She was a bookkeeper for 25 years at EJ Thermal from which she retired in 2010. Kay volunteered at We Care and We Care Food Pantry. She was a member of St. Basil Catholic Church in South Haven.
Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Mielke; her daughter, Marie Mielke; her son, Paul Edward Mielke; and her sister, Maxine Zolen.
She leaves behind a big family to cherish her memory: children: Mark Mielke, Michael (Tiffanni) Mielke, all of South Haven, Lisa (Mike) Portolese of Mishawaka; Ind., Karla (Lincoln) Warriner of Jackson and Tommie (Melea) Mielke Jr. of Kalamazoo; grandchildren: Dominique (Rob), Nathan, Paulette, Josh, Katie (Matt), Michael, Olivia, Abby, Karah, Ryan (Emily), Emily, Audrey (Austin), Ben, Heaven, Caleb, Lily, Noah, Thomas III and Matthew; sisters: Gratia Soergel, Mary Bailey and Terry Franklin-Kelch, all of South Haven, Frances Gomez of Berlin, New Mexico, and brother: Rex Nower of Benton Harbor. Kay is also survived by 5 great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Kay will be from 10 a.m.-noon, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at St. Basil Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass will follow with Fr. Richard Altine officiating. Kay will be laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery, South Haven. In lieu of ﬂowers, donations in memory of Kay can be made to We Care, 1301 M-43 Suite 2B, South Haven, MI 49090.
To view Kay’s personal webpage please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.