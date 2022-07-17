Keith Gordon Thomas, age 81, of Fennville, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Holland Hospital.
He was born on Sept. 20, 1940, in Kalamazoo, to Kenneth and Laura Thomas.
Keith graduated from Kalamazoo Central High School in 1958, and Western Michigan University in 1962 with the Army ROTC program, and then married the same year. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in West Germany from 1962-64 as a 1st Lieutenant military police officer, and in a reserve capacity for several years after that (while working at Hydreco in Galesburg).
Keith learned the German language well, and went back to live and work in Germany from 1968-74.
Returning to Michigan for good in 1974, Keith had several short-term jobs before becoming a security officer in 1981 at Consumers Power Company Palisades Nuclear Plant, working there for 13 years. Then a few more temporary manufacturing jobs in the Holland area before retiring in 2004.
Keith loved his dogs, classic cars, many kinds of music, the Michigan lakeshore, and his extended family in Michigan and Kansas/Missouri. Being a trumpet and cornet player since high school, he also played for many years with the Casco Community Band (Casco Twp./Allegan County), and the New Horizons Band of Grand Rapids, which he enjoyed very much.
Survivors include a sister-in-law Mary J. Thomas of Nunica; nieces Debora Gray of Rockford and Lori Nesbitt of Grand Haven; nephew Mark Thomas also of Rockford, as well as many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Gerald K. Thomas of Delton in 2014.
Burial will take place at Mt. Ever Rest Cemetery, South, in Kalamazoo at a later date.
Donations in Keith’s name can be sent to Casco Community Band, PO box 985, South Haven, MI 49090, a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit organization.