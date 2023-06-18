Keith Lynn Huffman passed away on May 27, 2023, in his home in South Haven, at the age of 79. He was born in 1943 and grew up in Spurgeon, Ind. Keith and his family moved from Evansville to Fort Smith, Ark., in 1977, then relocated to Syracuse, Ind., in 1980. Finally, Keith found his way to South Haven, which is where he called home for nearly 30 years. In addition to his witty and sarcastic personality, Keith will be remembered for the nicknames he gave those he was closest to. Keith was known as the “Mayor of Eagle Street” and when the weather was warm, could be seen at his “post” on his deck enjoying a cocktail, saluting his friends as they would drive by, and watching the tourists on their way to the beach.
Keith was an avid golfer and was fortunate to have golfed some great courses, including Pebble Beach. His favorite course was Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, SC. Corvettes were another passion of Keith’s, and he was a member of the Corvette Coventry of Southwestern Michigan. He was also a member of the Elks Club and the Moose Lodge.
Keith’s mother, Martha (Barrett) Huffman passed away in 1998 in Evansville, Ind. His father, Kenneth Lester Huffman, was a first lieutenant in the 61st infantry battalion, 10th armored division, and was killed in battle on Nov. 22, 1944, in Luxembourg.
Keith is survived by his three daughters – Gretchen Kellems, who resides in Syracuse, Ind., Heidi Watson and her husband Turner Watson, who live in Fort Wayne, Ind., and Heather Cain and her husband Salim Cain, who reside in Bend, Ore. Keith was also the proud grandfather to two boys, Simon and Rhys.
There will be no formal services, as this was Keith’s wish, but he would love nothing more than those who knew him to enjoy a beautiful sunset and toast him with your favorite cocktail. And if you don’t have a favorite, then enjoy a vodka tonic with lime for him.