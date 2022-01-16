Kenneth Charles Catt, 77 of South Haven, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 in South Pasadena, Fla. Born Oct. 19, 1944 in South Haven to Charles and Juanita Catt. United in marriage on April 22, 1971 at the Sunnyside Methodist Church in Kalamazoo to Libby Kolodzieczyk.
Ken is survived by his wife of 50 years Libby; son David (Vicki) Catt and daughter Melissa Catt, grandchildren: Jordan, Adam and Betsey and great-grandchildren: Cameron, Remi and Ellery. Ken is also survived by his sister Cheri (Monty) Brenner.
He is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Juanita Catt and sister Judith Olson.
Ken graduated from L.C. Mohr High School in South Haven and then attended Ferris State University where he obtained an associate’s degree Architectural Design. He then went to work as an architectural designer at Trend Associates. During this time Ken was drafted into the Army and proudly served his country for two years in Ft. Hood, Texas as a medic. After returning from military service Ken went to work at Diekema Hamman, retiring in 2008 from Schley Nelson Architects in Kalamazoo.
Ken was a great husband and father, he loved his family. He enjoyed his home, living at Cedar Bluff on the family farm. Ken also enjoyed working on refurbishing antiques and selling his treasured finds. After retirement, Ken and Libby loved cruising, but ballroom dancing was Ken’s real passion. He did exhibition dancing with professional dancers at Studio 33, earning a bronze trophy and was working his way through to a silver trophy. He will be deeply missed.
A Celebration of Life for Ken will be celebrated in the summer. In honor of Ken, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or Al-Van Humane Society.