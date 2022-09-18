Kenneth Charles Kemp, 87 of South Haven, passed away, Sept. 5, 2022. He was born Jan. 3, 1935 to Harold and Myrtle Kemp and united in marriage to the late Helen Fritch.
Ken is survived by sister Evelyn Kemp of Hartford along with 3 nieces and 2 nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Myrtle; wife of 65 years Helen; siblings Harold Kemp, Dorothy Kemp, Ralph Kemp and Eunice Kemp and niece Karen Kemp.
Ken was a graduate of Bangor High School. He then proudly served his country with the U.S. Army. He was very active in the Saddle Club and 4-H, showing and raising rabbits, and that is where he met his wife, Helen. Ken then went on to work at Sherman Dairy. He spent 20 years working for General Telephone. Ken and Helen owned a dairy farm, where he also worked. He was a very sociable man, friendly and never met a stranger.
Memorial Service for Ken will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at First Congregational Church of Covert, 73893 34th Ave, Covert, Michigan, 49043. Pastor Mahone will officiate. To view Ken’s personal web page, please visit www.starksfamily fh.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services. 269-637-0333.