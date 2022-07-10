Kenneth “Ken” Hogan, passed away peacefully, Friday, July 1, 2022 at his home in South Haven. Born to Raymond and Helen Hogan in Oak Park, Ill. on Dec. 16, 1941, united in marriage to Lynda Lee Stob on Nov. 3, 1962, in Elmhurst, Ill.
Ken is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Lynda Hogan; and children: Kenneth John (Elizabeth) Hogan, Lisa Lynne (Kurt Bottorff) Hogan and Tiffany Hogan. He is also survived by brother Bob (Candace) Hogan, Marilyn (Pat) Davis, Peggy Hagan and many nieces and nephews.
Ken’s parents, Raymond and Helen Hogan, brother Ray Hogan and sister Carol Hogan, preceded him in death.
Ken was a loving husband and devoted father. He graduated from York High School in Elmhurst Ill. Ken accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior as a teenager and lived his life to serve him.
Ken met Lynda, the girl down the street, at a block party when he was just 19 years old. Ken and Lynda were longtime members of Christ Church in Oakbrook Ill. Ken was a proud business owner of DuPage Disposal for 25 years. Ken had a very giving heart and was a foster dad for medically needy newborns for 25 years. In 1981 Ken and Lynda fell in love with South Haven and bought a cottage for part time and summer use, but once retired, they knew South Haven was home, and became permanent residents.
Ken and Lynda are members of Hope Reformed Church and also of the Historical Association of South Haven. Ken co-authored a book on the history of Monroe Park, entitled, “The Resorts and Cottages of the North Beach.” Ken loved collecting trains and at one time had a huge train room in his home. He could often be seen riding around town in his yellow vintage Mercedes convertible. His loss will be felt greatly by his family and friends.
Visitation will take place for Ken from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd, South Haven, MI 49090. Pastors Steve Smallegan and Craig Massey will officiate. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hope Reformed Church. To view Ken’s personal webpage please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services. 269-637-0333.