Kenneth Raymond Olson, 81, husband of Julie Olson of Taylors, SC, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at home.
He was born Jan. 22, 1942, in South Haven and was the son of the late Elmer and Gladys Gunterberg Olson.
Ken was a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. He received his bachelor’s degree from Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. He was first employed with his father’s business, Olson Brothers Construction, in South Haven. After moving to South Carolina, he worked for Suitt Construction Company.
Ken and his wife enjoyed 30 wonderful years together. He is also survived by two daughters, Kelly Olson Romero (Joaquin) and Laci Olson; a step-son, Neil Carpin (Belle); and five grandchildren, Maria, Eva and Sam Romero and Mason and Maggie Carpin; and his brother, Roger Olson (Sue).
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Charlotte Smith.
A memorial service was held at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Taylors, SC on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 2 p.m. with visitation following.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 1860 Reid School Road, Taylors, SC 29687.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.