Kenneth Roger Larion, 83, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023 in Mesa, Ariz. with his wife, Lori, of 27 years, by his side. Ken was born and raised in Manistique and at the age of eight, his family moved to Big Bay. He graduated from Marquette High School in 1957.
Immediately following graduation he joined the service and served in the Army Military Police for four years, spending the majority of those years serving in Germany. After returning home from the service in 1961, during a trip to see family in Iowa, he stopped to see friends in the then quaint small town of South Haven. He loved the town so much he made it his home for 60 years.
Ken worked 31 years at Everett Piano Company until they closed their doors. He continued to use his wood-working skills in Holland, until he eventually retired at the age of 62. Ken loved following sports and was an avid Detroit Lions fan. He also loved cooking for family and friends. For the last 5 years he spent his winters in Mesa, Ariz., playing golf, enjoying the sun and community events with his wife and neighbors.
Ken is survived by his wife, Lori (Lorene Bakker) Larion; his children from a previous marriage, Katheran (David) Barton, Kenneth Jr. (Deanna) Larion, Anita (Fidel) Mireles and Tiffinie (Nicholas) Wiatrowski; grandchildren, Henry Wiatrowski, Milena “Mila” and Ava Mireles, Brad and Bridgett Burrows, Blake Larion, William “Billy” and Brandon Perysian and Deanna and Jacob Larion; step-children, Timothy Jr. (Andrea) Kamphuis, Carrie Gumpert and Jeffrey Kamphuis; step-grandchildren, Haley, Eric, Wyatt, Ethan and Natalie Gumpert and sisters-in-law, Marion (Melvin) Larion and Lucille (Doug) Larion.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Larion; mother, Ila (Jerry) Windsor; brothers, Babe, Al, Patrick, Melvin, Dale, Douglas and Bobby and by his dear sister Dolores (Dolly) Morrison.
Friends visited with Ken’s family from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Winkel Funeral Home, Otsego, where a funeral service was held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 17, 2023 with Rev. Fr. Simon Manjooran officiating. Burial followed at Alamo Center Cemetery. Military Honors by South Haven American Legion Post #49. Contributions in memory of Ken may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Messages of condolence may be posted at www.Winkel FuneralHome.com.