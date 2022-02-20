Kenneth William Dell, 58 of South Haven, passed away suddenly, Feb. 10, 2022. Born on Nov. 19, 1963 in South Haven to William and Elizabeth Dell. United in marriage on June 2, 2001 to Tina Marie Chambers at Maple Grove Bible Church.
Ken is survived by his wife of 20 years Tina, stepdaughter Rosey Simaton, brother Brian (Gracie) Dell and sister Jean (Don) Martin.
Preceded in death by his parents William and Elizabeth Dell.
Ken proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a very loving, forgiving man always willing to help others. He enjoyed crafts, ceramics, crocheting, sewing, gardening and he loved to fish. Ken was a gamer and loved his video games. He was a faithful follower of Christ, formerly involved in AWANA at Maple Grove Bible Church, currently a member of First Baptist Church. Ken was Tina’s caregiver and best friend. He will be forever missed.
Services for Ken will take place at a later date.