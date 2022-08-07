Kevin Andrew Everitt, beloved husband, father, brother, and friend was called home to the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. He is reunited with his late father Merwin Everitt, mother Mary E. Everitt, brother Paul Everitt, sister Rev. Anne Everitt, nephew Aaron Everitt, uncle Jim Soper of Ohio, cousin Tim Soper, and nephew Eric Bear. Sadly, Kevin and his wife, Christina, lost two babies, Francis and Faith, to a miscarriage and premature birth, respectfully, that he is now reunited with.
Survivors to cherish his memory are his wife, Christina Everitt, and their three children, Ian (Lulu Cao) Everitt of Kansas City, Mo., Elizabeth Everitt of Kalamazoo, and Emily Everitt of South Haven; his two brothers, John “Chris” (Lisa Kennedy) Everitt of Davie, Fla. and David (Renee) Everitt of Cadillac; his stepmother Mary Dershem-Everitt of Leslie; sister-in-law Linda Squires; as well as two step siblings: Daniel Dershem and Dianne (James) Byrum. Equally important to Kevin are his extended family not listed here, his surviving brothers and sisters in Christ, co-workers at LECO Corp., friends (especially from high school), and neighbors.
Kevin was born in Mason, Michigan on January 9, 1960, to Merwin and Mary (Soper) Everitt and graduated from Leslie High School in 1978. He received his associate degree in accounting from North Central Michigan College in 1991, his bachelor’s degree in business administration accounting with a minor in business management and social science from Davenport College in 1993, and his master’s degree in business administration in April 1996 from Western Michigan University.
On Aug. 13, 1994, Kevin married his best friend and soulmate, Christina (Flynn) Everitt, and together they raised three beautiful children: Ian, Elizabeth and Emily. As a husband, Kevin was deeply committed, abundantly patient, a constant and unbreakable rock for Christina to lean on, and a passionate, loving friend. As a father, Kevin served as a worldly example of God’s unending and unconditional love. He taught his children to love and to serve others humbly, to always seek understanding, and to persevere in all things.
“Well done, good and faithful servant!” Matthew 25:23.
The family will have a Celebration of Life Service on Aug. 13, 2022, at Hope Reformed Church in South Haven. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. followed by a service at 3:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be given in Kevin’s honor to the Benton Heights Celebrate Recovery (send to: First Church of God, 2627 Niles Ave., St. Joseph, MI 49085. Write “Celebrate Recovery” on the memo line) or Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd., South Haven, MI 49090 (memo line: Kevin Everitt Memorial). Those wishing to leave online condolences may do so at www.starksfamilyfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services. 269-637-0333