Kristi Ann Harry of Jackson, Wis. and South Haven, passed away peacefully on Feb. 16, 2022. She was born on Oct. 31, 1958.
She is survived by her daughter, Devon Harry and son-in-law, Tim Greenwood; and sister, Patti Van Liere, as well as several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother, Randy Gumpert, and parents, Carl and Eleanor Gumpert.
She graduated from South Haven High School with honors and was recognized in the journal of “Who’s Who?” of high school students. She later attended Lake Michigan College and graduated in 1989 with an associate degree in nursing. She remained an ICU nurse for 17 years in St. Joseph’s Hospital in South Bend, Ind., before transitioning to a clinical documentation specialist in Milwaukee, Wis. from 2007 to 2022.
Kristi was a devoted mother and friend. She loved doing logic puzzles, gardening and feeding the Hummingbirds in her backyard. She loved to read mysteries and thrillers, and could read a book every night in one sitting. She was a rabid fan of Notre Dame football and loved to attend games and tailgates.
A visitation took place at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Schmidt Funeral Home in Jackson, Wis., with a memorial service following at 4 p.m. A separate memorial service will be held in South Haven, later in the year.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the family.