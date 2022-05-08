Kristi Ann Harry, 63, of Jackson, Wis., formerly of South Haven, passed away peacefully on Feb. 16, 2022. She was born on Oct. 31, 1958.
She is survived by her daughter, Devon Harry, son-in-law, Tim Greenwood, sister, Patti Van Liere, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Eleanor Gumpert, and brother, Randy Gumpert.
Kristi graduated from South Haven High School with honors and was recognized in the journal of “Who’s Who?” of high school students. She later attended Lake Michigan College and graduated in 1989 with an associate degree in nursing. She remained an ICU nurse for 17 years in St. Joseph’s Hospital in South Bend, Ind., before transitioning to a Clinical Documentation Specialist in Milwaukee, Wis. from 2007 to 2022.
Kristi was a devoted mother and friend. She loved doing logic puzzles, gardening, and feeding the hummingbirds in her backyard. She loved to read mysteries and thrillers, and could read a book every night in one sitting. She was a rabid fan of Notre Dame Football and loved to attend games and tailgates.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 S. Bailey Ave, South Haven, from 11 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at noon. Inurnment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. To view Kristi’s personal webpage please visit; www.starksfamilyfh.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services. 269-637-0333