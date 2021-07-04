Lansford J. (Bud) Moore, 102, of Holland, formerly of Glenn, Michigan, passed away Nov. 28, 2019 at Freedom Village in Holland. Mildred Jane Moore, 99, of Holland, formerly of Glenn, passed away Nov. 14, 2017 at the Freedom Village in Holland.
Graveside services for Bud and Jane Moore will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Lake View Cemetery in South Haven. A celebration of life will follow at the South Haven Conference Center, 410 Blue Star Hwy., South Haven. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
