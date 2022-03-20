Laura Norene Smith, 64 of South Haven, passed away suddenly at home on Friday, March 11, 2022. She was born Sept. 7, 1957 in Midland to Rollo and Shirley Cavett and united in marriage to Roger James Smith on June 14, 1985.
Laura is survived by her husband of 36 years Roger; son Matthew (Michelle Beck) Shafer; grandchildren Elijah, Gabe, Allie, Jacob, Jackson, Preston, Kaylynn, Kristian, Kelly Joy and Corry. She is also survived by her mother Shirley, and siblings Peggy (Rick) LaVier, Jo Ella (Reed) Phillips, Carl Cavett, Lee Ann (Marty Winslow) Cavett, Carol (Rodger Hackett) Cavett and Rolleen (Daniel) Bodeis. She is also a proud aunt of many nieces, nephews and friends.
Laura was preceded in death by her father Rollo Cavett.
Laura graduated from Meridian High School in Sanford, where she enjoyed running track and participating in the school plays. She worked at Clementine’, as a bartender/ manager for over 20 years. She then went to work at the 7th District Court as a small claims clerk and court recorder.
Laura will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother; her grandkids were her pride and joy. She was the entertaining host of numerous pool parties to many family and friends. She was the epitome of what it meant to be a grandma. All that knew her were loved by her.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no service.
Please make a donation in honor of Laura to Al-Van Humane Society. To view Laura’s personal webpage please visit www.starksfamilyfuneralhome.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333