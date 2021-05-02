Lavona “Kay” Chamberlain, a lifelong resident of South Haven, passed away on April 22, 2021 at the age of 65 with family by her side after a long battle with cancer. Kay was born on Oct. 8, 1955 to Aubrey “Dale” and Milford “Millie” (Little) Chamberlain in South Haven.
She graduated from L.C. Mohr High School in South Haven. Kay worked in various places around South Haven including Scott Aviation, Curve Inn, Shell gas station and South Haven Coil before her retirement. Kay loved cooking, playing cards, going to the casinos, camping, laughing and enjoying time with family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Millie, as well as her nephew, Raymond Braunz.
Kay is survived by her two sisters, Lisa Chamberlain of South Haven and Savonna (Ray) Braunz of Grand Junction, as well as her two brothers, William Chamberlain of South Haven and Rodney Chamberlain of Kalamazoo. Kay also leaves behind a very special nephew, Will “Little Bill” Chamberlain, and his sons, her great nephews, Jerek Chamberlain and Joshua Hurley, all whom she helped raise and loved as her own until her last breath. She also had a special relationship with her great niece, Aurora Renden, who brought her much joy, laughter and love in the time they spent together. Additionally, Kay had many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews, all who will forever cherish their many happy memories of Aunt Kay.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home of South Haven 269-637-0333.