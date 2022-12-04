Lawrence Charles Bushee went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the age of 96. Lawrence was born July 13, 1926 in Casco Township to Wilhelmina Lena (Bruescher) and William Braton Bushee Jr. Lawrence married Betty Helen (Hoyt) on July 15, 1950, at Casco United Brethren Church and they shared 68 years of marriage.
Lawrence proudly served his country with the United States Army, liberating Guam, Layte and the Phillipines, while also serving one year later in Japan.
Lawrence graduated from South Haven High School in the class of 1944. He also graduated from Western Michigan at the Benton Harbor Western Michigan Branch with an associate degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1959.
Lawrence is preceded in death by his wife Betty Helen Bushee; his parents William Braton Bushee Jr. and Wilhelmina Lena Bushee; brother William Braton Bushee III; sisters Frances E. Schultz, Mildred H. Keller, Myrtle M. Welder and Marion Overhiser.
Lawrence is survived by his daughters: Glee Barber, Judy (Greg) Brown and Carla Bushee; and grandchildren: Alicia Fulgham, Sonja (Chad) Powell, Celeste (Jacob) Recsh, Allison (Tyler) Davidson, Brett Brown, Jeffrey Paul Barber (Diana), Alex (Rachel) Brown and Garrett (Kayla) Brown; and blessed with 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Lawrence was Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at the Filbrandt Chapel 1076 S. Bailey Avenue, South Haven, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Pastor Eric Jarvis officiated. Lawrence was laid to rest at McDowell Cemetery in Casco Twp. Military honors was accorded to Lawrence by the U.S. Army and the American Legion Post 49. To view Lawrence’s personal webpage please visit; www.starksfamily fh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.