Lawrence “Larry” Lawson Jr., 71, of South Haven, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. He was born on April 4, 1950 in Beckley, WV to Lawrence Larson Sr. and Lora ”Gill” Larson and united in marriage to Pamela Plochocki on Jan. 31, 1970.
Larry is survived by his wife of 52 years Pamela; children: Crystal Williams Lawson, Jalaine Lawson, Nikki Lawson and Christian Lawson; grandchildren, Justin Williams, Jared Williams, Jorden Williams, Shawn Vigansky, Jace Vigansky, Kelsey Martin, Angel Chiquita and Alyssia Chiquito; and great-grandchildren: Lucian Vigansky, Josie Wiliams, Natalie Pluvial and Vera Chiquito. Larry is also survived by brothers: Cleveland Lawson and Rick Lawson and sisters: Delores Stultz, Cecelia Keson, Florence Kelly, Elaine Lawson, Roberta Kuenzli and Angie McPike.
Larry is preceded in death by parents, Lawrence Sr. and Lora Lawson; grandson Adrian Chiquito and brothers Elmer Lawson, Jim Lawson, Lucian Lawson and Robert Lawson.
Larry worked at Bohn Aluminum for 30 years before retiring. He was hard working and always willing to help people. He was a loving father and husband.
A Memorial Service will be held Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at First United Methodist Church, 429 Michigan Ave., South Haven. Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m., until the time of the Memorial Service at 5:30 p.m. Pastor Gary Guthrie will officiate.