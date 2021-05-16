Lee Allen “Bubba” Mealer was called home on May 4, 2021. He was 65. He was the youngest son of James Edward and Ellen Tucker Mealer, who both went home before him.
He was a loving husband to his wife Beverly, to his sons Christopher and Darren, an adoring grandfather to JT Biggers, Adrianna, Blake and Trinity Mealer. He was also blessed to be a great grandfather to Braylynn Biggers and Blake Jr. Anthony Mealer.
He is also survived by his brother James C. Mealer, nephews James T. and Jarrett (Jamaica) great-nephew Hunter, cousins Carman Graham and Ellen Rasmussen Gale and many other cousins and relatives. He was loved by many family and friends, known for having a huge heart and touching the life of all those he came across.
He was born in Michigan City, Ind. and moved to South Haven in high school. He played varsity football for South Haven and then coached freshmen, JV, and varsity football. He helped organize youth baseball, softball and Rocket Football in South Haven. He helped with the Haunted House at the South Haven Township Hall for so many years. He organized the music for Blueberry Festival, Harborfest, Taste of Battle Creek and all across the Midwest.
He sang in the choir in high school and was even sent to Europe and performed in the church from the film, “The Sound of Music.” He continued singing throughout his life, from the choir at Peace Evangelical Lutheran church, to singing with his good friends Steve and Kate Otto with The Sounds of Elvis.
His loss is one that will always be felt. The family wants to thank all those who have had kind words and memories of Lee to share. A Celebration of Life is planned for June 26, 2021 and will be announced soon to all of those who want to attend. The time and place will be posted on his Facebook account. For anyone wanting to send cards and condolences you may do so by sending them to The Mealer Family, P.O. Box 166, South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.