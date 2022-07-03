Lenora Echols went home, March 7, 2022 to glory at the age of 91 in her home. Lenora was born on July 4, 1930 to Rannie Muff in Tupelo, Miss. Lenora married Robert Lee Echols and they shared six, lovely children together.
Lenora retired from Martin Luther Nursing Home where she worked for six years. Lenora was also a housekeeper to many families. Lenora was an excellent cook. She loved cooking for her nine children every day, especially on holidays. She was well known for her delicious cakes.
Lenora is preceded in death by her mother, Rannie Muff; two sisters, Sophie Harris and Corine James; two brothers, Willie Muff and Jimmy Muff; one daughter, Christine Atkinson; two sons, Harvey Jefferson and Vernon Echols; and three grandchildren, Carl Echols, KeiShawn Echols and Robert Echols.
Lenora is survived by two sons, Larry (Althea) Muff of South Haven and Tommy Echols of Benton Harbor; four daughters, Maylene Echols of Arizona, Dorothy Mae Echols of Colorado, Dorothy Jean McComb of South Haven and Lisa Echols of South Haven. Lenora also leaves behind a host of lovely grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and great-great-great grandchildren, and a host of cousins and friends that love her dearly and will miss her.
Lenora had a Memorial Service on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at her home at 16909 M-140, South Haven, MI. Rev. Johnson will be rendering a prayer and message.
The family is being helped by Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes at 1076 South Bailey Avenue, South Haven, MI 49090, 269-637-0333.