Lenore Crystal McNees, 91, of South Haven, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 at her son’s home in Kalamazoo. She was born Dec. 2, 1929 to Charles and Eleanor Schultz in Kibbie.
Lenore was a homemaker who loved taking care of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death along with her parents, by her husband – Edward McNees; daughter – Sandra Riedmas; siblings – Charlotte, Lorraine, Raymond and William; son-in-law – Leonard Kenwabakise; and great-great granddaughter – Annabell Kenwabikise.
Lenore is survived by her children – William (Eda) McNees, Edward (Sherry) McNees of Kalamazoo, Peggy Kenwabikise of South Haven, Eleanor (John) Satkey, and Terri (Tom) Quinn of South Haven. Sixteen grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, several great great-grandchildren and one special great-great grandson, Zeak, who she referred to as her baby, also survive.
Private family services will be held for Lenore. She will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in South Haven.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.