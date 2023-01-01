Lenwood Henry Jr., 83 of South Haven, passed away at home on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. He was born in Hammond, La., on Feb. 12, 1939 to Lenwood Sr. and Viola Henry.
Lenwood is survived by children Anton Parks Sr. Scott Hatter, Larry (Melinda) Hatter, Thomas (Eulonda) Hatter, Clifton (Sherry) Hatter, Rosie Brittmon, Eunice (Bobby) Walker, Callie Hatter, Kevin (Cathy) Ferguson, Marcel Ferguson; and grandchildren Willie Conner, Stephen Burches, Christother Sims, Jalen Douse and Anton Parks Jr. He is also survived by siblings Charles Henry, Melvin Henry, Lawrence (Doris) Henry, Leslie Henry, Jessie Mae Bridgewater and Janice (Gus) Williams; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Beulah Henry and second wife Mildred Ferguson; son Kenny Ramsey; daughters Denise Burches and Lajuana Jones and siblings Charles Henry, Robert (Barbara) Henry, Rosemary Jackson, Margaret Henry, Mary Katherine Pierre, Betty (Lionel) Casnav and Audrey Mae Bridgewater.
Lenwood worked as a construction worker at Palisades Nuclear Power Plant. He also owned a BBQ business in Watervliet for over 10 years. He was an active member of Second Baptist Church in South Haven, and was very active in the Covert and South Haven communities, visiting the sick and helping people in need. In 2022 Lenwood proudly accepted the Outstanding Leadership Award for the City of South Haven in recognition of his work in the community.
A Wake will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4th, 2023, at Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 S. Bailey Ave from 6-8 p.m. The Wake will continue Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 from noon until the time of the Homegoing service at 1 p.m. at Resurrection Life Minitstries COGIC, 322 Elkenburg, South Haven, Michigan. Bishop Joe Wilkins and Pastor Dureya Gibson will officiate. Lenwood will be laid to rest at Covert Cemetery. To view Lenwood’s personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.