Leon “Lefty” Bruno Kriesten, 87, of South Haven and formerly of Bangor, passed away Aug. 11, 2022, at Douglas Cove Health and Rehabilitation, Douglas.
Lefty was born Dec. 19, 1934 in Hutchinson, Minn., the son of Marie A. Nelson, and was adopted by Bruno F. Kriesten when he was young. He lived in Chicago with Bruno and Marie in the same building as the St. Valentine Day Massacre until he moved to the South Haven area.
He graduated from South Haven High School, where he was a star pitcher for the Rams. They won the Big 7 Conference Championship in 1951, and he was sought by the Detroit Tigers after graduation. Lefty met the love of his life, Alice J. Harris, at Steiner’s Restaurant in South Haven and they were married Dec. 8, 1956. He worked at Everett Piano, Cook Nuclear Plant and retired from Wyckoff Chemical. Lefty was a gifted painter, very creative, and was president of the first Art League in South Haven. He was known as being a jokester, got along with everybody, and enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved to do kind things for other people. Lefty was one of the kindest people you’d ever meet.
Surviving are his dog, Pepper; 3 nephews, Harry (Mary) Weber, Scott (Kelly) Weber and Edward Weber; 4 nieces, Kim (Brian) Harris Crawford, Vicky (David) Harris Van Scoyk, Linda (Robert) Harris Bregger and Toni (Patrick) Weber Markey; sister-in-law, Nancy Edgington Harris; brother-in-law, Bob (Marian Slentz) Weber; special friends, Joe Wooding, Doug Landers, Greg Myrkle, Brenda Balfour, Tressia Scott, Heather Vanlandingham, Audrey Frabe who took care of Pepper, the ladies from Maxwell Place, Dr. Stephen Dallas and Keli Schnooberger and staff at Douglas Cove Health Care; those who knew him as Uncle Lefty; and many other nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alice Jessie Kriesten; 3 brothers, Stephen, William and George Mangaras; and his beloved pets.
The family met friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 at Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com and from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 where the funeral service took place at 1 p.m., Friday. Interment followed in Arlington Hill Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be made to the Al-Van Humane Society.