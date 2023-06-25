Leonard “Lenny” H. Mack, beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend, took the hand of the Lord on June 14, 2023.
Lenny was born in Anchorage, Alaska to Donald and Blanche (Ridl) Mack on Oct. 7, 1957. The family later moved to Dickinson, ND. He attended and graduated from Trinity High School where he met his future wife, Mary Keidel. Shortly after graduation, Lenny enlisted and served in the Army for six years. During his time there, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary, in a small ceremony at Fort Gordon on May 15, 1976. In October of 1977, while stationed in Germany, they welcomed their first child, Joseph. The young family moved back to Dickinson in November of 1978; it is there that their two daughters, Liz and Heather, were born.
After Lenny was honorably discharged from the Army, he started a long thirty-five-year career in telecommunications and even served as a volunteer firefighter. In 1989, Lenny landed a job in South Haven, and the family of five began their new lives in the small beach town.
Lenny and his family belonged to First Assembly of God in South Haven. He loved to read the Bible, had an unwavering faith in God and cherished his church family. Lenny exuded a selfless dedication to others and traveled around the world volunteering on several mission trips, leaving behind his tools and clothing for those in need. He spent 40 passionate years as an amateur ham radio operator and served in several different board positions throughout those years. He greatly enjoyed camping, fishing, playing board games, spending time on the lake and watching a loud and colorful show of fireworks any time of year. Lenny loved the simpler things in life; he took immense pleasure in relaxing outside with Mary and reveled in the company of his family and friends.
A free spirit, Lenny was always the life of the party. He was kind, generous and made everyone feel like a close friend. Lenny brought laughter and lightheartedness to everyone he met. His love and enthusiasm for life was infectious and he was always eager to share it with others. He was a true example of living life to the fullest.
Leonard is preceded in death by his father, Donald Mack of Dickinson, ND, and his sisters Sheela Duryea of Houghton Lake and Shelly Cardona of Bismarck, ND.
He is survived by his mother, Blanche Mack of Dickinson, ND; wife Mary (Keidel) Mack of South Haven; son Joseph (Jessica) Mack of Lovettsville, Va.; daughter Elizabeth Mack of South Haven; daughter Heather (John) Stroud of Hartford; brother Marti (Fiona) Mack of Flower Mound, Texas; sister Natalie (Monte) Geldern of Seminole, Fla.; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family and many close friends.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the First Assembly of God in South Haven (06500 Blue Star Highway, South Haven, MI 49090). Memorial services will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. with Pastor Eric Jarvis officiating.