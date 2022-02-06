Leslie J Willett, 86, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 in his home. Private family services will be held. Brash Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is serving the family.
Leslie Jay was born Sept. 17, 1934 in South Haven, the son of Delbert and Ruth (Warfield) Willett.
He married Wava Jean Soristo on Oct. 2, 1954. He was in the National Guard. He worked at Cedar Rapids Tool and Die for many years, retiring in 2000.
He enjoyed family, fishing and hunting, watching Hawkeye football and auto racing, playing games on the computer and Iowa Lottery scratch tickets. He enjoyed his trips to the casino with Wava and then with daughter Teresa. He also enjoyed his Saturday night dinners with Pat and Chery. Les will be remembered as loving, and a hardworking husband and father, who will be missed by so many.
Les is survived by his children, daughters Chery (Patrick) O’Connor of Independence, Iowa, Teresa Willett of Benton Harbor, sons Steven Willett of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Edward (Lisa) Willett of Center Point, Iowa; grandchildren, Candice Wisdo, Kristin Sherrets, Ashley Walthart, Lucas Wise, Lindsey Weeks, Garrison Willett and Meghan Canney; 10 great-grandchildren; brother Louie Willett of South Haven and sister Letty Wilson of Kerrville, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his wife Wava in 2015, brothers Chuck Willett and Wesley Willett, and sisters Thelma Frazee and Imagine Marianne.