Lillian C. Clarke made her heavenly transition on Jan. 16, 2022 in South Haven. At the age of 91, she lived a long life surrounded by loving family and friends. She was very tender, caring and independent; and was never afraid to say exactly what was on her mind, as those who knew will readily attest to.
Lillian was born Jan. 26, 1930 in Springfield, Ohio. She was the seventh child of 10 born to her parents. In her early years, Lillian moved to South Haven where she met and married Alvin E. Clarke, Jr. Together they raised six children that they cherished immensely – Kenneth Yates of Benton Harbor, Keith Yates of Cokato, Minn., Pauletta McMillan (deceased), Patricia Wilkins of Canton, Betty Allison of South Haven and Dawn Clarke of Kalamazoo.
For decades, Lillian worked as a domestic engineer in the area for numerous companies and residences. She grew her client base through word of mouth due to her reputation for providing superior cleaning services.
While she loved being surrounded by her family, she also enjoyed playing games with her friends, like Bingo, Skip-Bo, UNO and others. She also spent her time completing puzzles, planting flowers in the spring and feeding her birds year-round.
Lillian was preceded in death by her husband Alvin E. Clarke, Jr., her daughter Pauletta McMillan and her grandson Jason James Matthew Clarke Sr.
Lillian is survived by her five children; a sister, Betty Clarke of Kalamazoo; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends, including special friends, Sheila Gipson, Maxie Cope and the residents of Maxwell Place.
Services will be Jan. 24, 2022 at Resurrection Life Church in South Haven. Visitation will begin at noon with her “Celebration of Life” starting at 1 p.m. Following the services, Lillian will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in South Haven.
Lillian touched the hearts and souls of many that were fortunate to meet her. She will be deeply missed.
