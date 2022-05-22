Lillian Mathisen, wife, mother, sister, aunt and a friend to many people who loved her, died May 13, 2022. She was born Feb. 17, 1923.
She passed away two months after her 99th birthday. She was born in France and raised in Chicago where she married her first husband William Sargis. They had two children Suzanne and William Jr.
She lost her first husband and years later remarried Harold Mathisen. They lived near Glenn, just north of South Haven.
After he passed, Lillian moved in with her daughter and moved to Sun Lakes, Ariz.
She was an author, an entrepreneur and an artist. She will be missed by her daughter, our friend Pat Ebrom as well as the many cousins, nieces and nephews who loved her.
Arrangements by Valley of the Sun Mortuary and Cemetery.