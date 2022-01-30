Lillie Ruth Simpson, 69, resided in South Haven, Michigan. She was born May 4, 1952 from the union of Obide and Fannie Ruth Williams of Winona, Miss.
Lillie enjoyed the life she led. Lillie was educated in the South Haven Public Schools system. In 1970, she graduated from Job Corp. During the same year, Lillie met the love of her life, Louis “Jay” Johnson and to this special relationship, India Johnson was born.
Lillie loved meeting and conversing with all kinds of individuals and because of the benevolent and tender characteristics she embodied, she never encountered a stranger. Her nurturing and caring personality was the reason she gained employment working in the Home Health Care Industry; caring for those who could not care for themselves.
Lillie’s quiet demeanor was always exemplified in her love for her family and friends. Lillie enjoyed reading contemporary multicultural romance novels by African American Novelist, Brenda Jackson. Some of her hobbies included playing bingo, going on senior casino trips, and cooking delectable dishes like greens and fried chicken. Although, she prepared many scrumptious dishes, Lillie was most renowned for her Pork Chop parties. Individuals from near and far would visit just for her famous fried pork chops. Lillie loved to cook and often shared her tasty meals with her dear neighbor and friend, Ms. Lillian Clarke. In the evenings, you could find her relaxing in front of the television watching home improvement and murder mystery shows. She also relished traveling on girl trips with friends and family coordinated by her Number One.
Lillie accepted the Lord as her personal Savior before she made her heavenly transition. She was a member of Solomon’s Temple Ministries, under the pastoral leadership of Simon Harrington. Lillie rendered service to God by working on the Kitchen Committee and made many monetary donations to assist the ministry. She would do anything in her power to help her church.
It was on Jan. 25, 2022, God decided to call Lillie home. She will be forever remembered for her serene, compassionate, and loving personality.
God’s finger touched her and she slept. ~ Lord Alfred Tennyson
Lillie was preceded in death by her parents: Obide and Fannie Ruth Williams and brother, Obide Williams, Jr.
Lillie leaves to cherish her loving memories: daughter and best friend, India Johnson; brother, Walter (Christine) Simpson; sisters: Patricia Williams and Mary (Alfred) Goodwin all of South Haven; uncle, Walter Townsend of Fort Worth, Texas; aunts, Gertrude Murphy of Fort Worth, Texas and Mary Robinson of Colorado Springs, Colo.; dear friend, Linda Anthony; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Lillie touched the hearts and souls of many and will be profoundly missed.
Services will be held Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at Solomon’s Temple Ministries in South Haven, with Elder Ahmmad Goodwin, officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with the Homegoing Service starting at noon. Lillie will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in South Haven.
To share a thought or condolence please visit Lillie’s personal webpage starksfamilyfh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-556-9450.