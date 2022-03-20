Linda Ann Edge, 70, of South Haven, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Rose Arbor Hospice with her family by her side.
Born Oct. 11, 1951 to Carl and Evelyn (Hinz) Schlaack, Linda graduated class of 1970 from L.C. Mohr High School and was a longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church in South Haven.
She married Andy Edge on Aug. 20, 1994. Linda worked at Countryside Nursing Home as well as Martin Luther Memorial Home in South Haven for a combined 21 years as a nurse’s aide and then the activities director. From there, she worked in the seafood department at the Stevensville D&W for 5 years before becoming the floral manager at Village Market in South Haven for 18 years.
There were many things Linda enjoyed in life such as snorkeling, fishing, shelling on the beach in Florida, mushroom hunting, riding her golf cart on the trails on the family property and baking – a love that she passed along to her grandkids. While she resided in South Haven, Linda had a special place in her heart for Fort Myers, Fla. and spent as much time at the family home there as she could.
Along with an incredible love for life, fun and adventure, Linda enjoyed flowers and spending time in her potting shed creating beautiful potted arrangements that she proudly displayed at her home. More than anything, Linda loved her family with a love that will never be replaced and she so enjoyed spending as much time with them as possible. Her kindness even extended to people she didn’t know due to her unmatched ability to make everyone feel welcome in her presence even if it was just a warm friendly smile. Linda’s love for children also knew no bounds. All of the kids that knew her called her “Gramma Linda,” and if they didn’t, she would so lovingly remind them to.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Andy and daughter, Amy (John) Filbrandt of South Haven. Also surviving are step-daughters Melissa (Eric) Vogel of Paw Paw and Michelle (Josh) Fairbanks of Coloma and step-son Jeremy Edge of Watervliet. Linda leaves behind 14 grandchildren: Alexia (Cody), Tori and Everlee Couturier, Kaleb Filbrandt (Teagan Burson), Madison, Avery and Brayden Vogel, Logan, Peyton, Elliot and Wilder Fairbanks and Tyler, Devin and Aiden Edge. Linda is also survived by her siblings Ron (Helen) Schlaack and Karla (Dick) Frazier; Aunt Lorraine Nielsen, and many nieces and nephews.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents Carl and Evelyn (Hinz) Schlaack.
Visitation will take place from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Hwy., South Haven. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Travis Wilson officiating. A luncheon will be held following the service at the Elks Lodge, 405 Phoenix St., South Haven. Friends wishing to make a memorial contribution can do so to the South Haven Garden Club, PO Box 464, South Haven, MI 49090. Floral arrangements may be made by Flower Basket in Watervliet. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.