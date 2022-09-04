Linda Gail (Mize) Tosh, 79, of South Haven, passed from this life to the next on Aug. 22, 2022. She was born on Sept. 13, 1942 to Clyde and Fannie (Mattox) Mize in Senath, Mo.
Linda married Jerry Lee Tosh on Dec. 30, 1978. Together, they owned Jericho Grocery in South Haven for several years. She also had a career as a telephone operator, starting in the days of the switchboard. Linda was an avid reader and loved to quilt.
Linda is survived by her children: Jimmy (Sue Cravens) Holmes, Jr. of South Haven, Sherri Wattrick of Bay City, and Becky (Rob) Meek of Benton Harbor; grandchildren: Jimmy Holmes, III, Michael Myrick, and Brian and Kenny Tosh; great-grandchildren: Jacob, Violet and Monroe Holmes.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jerry Tosh; parents, Clyde and Fannie Mize; and siblings Naomi Springer, Willie Mize, Mary Miller and Helen Mize.
Cremation has taken place through Purely Cremations, in Benton Harbor. Respecting Linda’s wishes, there will be no service. Those wishing to make a memorial in remembrance may do so to Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at https://www. purelycremations.org/linda-gail-mize-tosh/