Linda M. Torp of Grand Ledge, passed away with her loving family by her side Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Sparrow Hospital, Lansing. She was born Jan. 10, 1948 in Flint, the daughter of George and Betty (Darlington) Gates and lived in the Grand Junction/South Haven areas the majority of her life.
Linda helped run the family businesses (J.C. Bait & Tackle/The Porthole) in South Haven for 35 years. She enjoyed bowling, playing bingo, watching Law & Order and loved spending time with her family.
Predeceased is her husband, Jens, whom she married Nov. 4, 1967. Surviving are her four children: Shelly (Doug) Zdawczyk of Saline, Stacey (Kenneth) Corke of Hilo, Hawaii, Mark (Missy) Torp of Portland and Rob (Liz) Torp of Park Ridge, Ill.; 6 beautiful grandchildren: Kelsea, Ashley, Reagan, Summer, Emma and Colin; great-grandchildren: Brayden, Oonagh and Fallen; brother, George Gates and her niece, Rachelle Schroeder; all of whom she dearly loved.
According to her wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Her final resting place will be at the family cabin in Paulding with her husband, Jens.
The family suggests memorials be made to the National Kidney Foundation; https://www.kidney.org/.