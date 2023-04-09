Linda Schultz left this life on Feb. 14, 2023 at Douglas Cove in Douglas. She was born in the Detroit area on July 27, 1962. She was put into a foster care home at an early age.
She came to South Haven to live with Ted and Mary DeRose when she was 9. She became their adopted daughter. She lived with that family until she was 18 when she was put into adult foster care.
She was married to Donald Schultz for several years. The court placed her back into the foster care system where she lived with a number of caring people over the years. Her last placement was at the Douglas Cove in Douglas for the last several years.
May she rest in peace.