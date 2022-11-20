Lois Ann Albers, 72, of South Haven, passed away Thursday Nov, 10, 2022 at her home. Born on Jan, 28, 1950 in South Bend, Ind. to Emil and Lucille Rach.
Lois is survived by son Ronnie Sullivan; daughter Sheri (Todd) Capps; grandchildren Breanna Sullivan, Ciara Capps, Sean Sullivan, Jacob Sullivan, Brooke Sullivan, Samantha (Mike) Taylor, Bill Capps, Candace Capps and 6 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband Dave Albers, parents Emil and Lucille, brother Larry Rach and sons Michael and Brian Sullivan.
Lois was big-hearted, fun-loving, enjoyed party time with friends & family and endeared her cat Budweiser “Buddy”. She had a fondness for great bargains and enjoyed numerous summers finding the best garage sales. She will be deeply missed.
Visitation for Lois will be Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 from 1 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 3 p.m., at Filbrandt Chapel Funeral Home, 1076 S. Bailey Ave, South Haven, Michigan 49090. To view Lois’s personal webpage please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.