Loretta Joyce Roberts, 80, of South Haven, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Allegan General Hospital, She was born Dec. 16, 1940, in Heber Springs Ark., to Ben and Grace (Cooper) Hiatt, and has lived the majority of her life in South Haven area.
She owned Loretta’s Beauty Salon in South Haven for many years before she became a cosmetology instructor in South Haven. She was a avid rock and gem hound. She loved fishing, camping, reading and doing puzzle books. She loved traveling and spending time with her family whereever they might be.