Lorraine Irene Hartmann was born April 6, 1933 in Hammond, Ind. to Floyd “Kelly” and Cecilia Pavich She went to her heavenly home on April 11, 2023.
She is survived by her five children: daughters Patrice Hartmann (Ivo Rabell) of South Haven, Ann Hartmann (Norm Fouts) of Indiana and daughter-in-law Kathy Hartmann of Watervliet; sons Daniel (Donna), Patrick (Cindy) and Dennis (Shelly), all of South Haven; and 13 grandchildren. Her sister Delores Pavich also survives.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her mother and father and son Jim.
Lorraine was a very dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She devoted her time in trying to please everyone around her, she would actually give anyone the shirt off her back, a true Christian Lady. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Her family and the Catholic church were two main possessions in her life. In her earlier years she spent time with her grandchildren, sharing memories and love to them. Our mother was most often in her kitchen cooking delicious meals for her family, friends, and even strangers that would visit unexpectedly. She could literally whip up a meal with her own hands within 30 minutes and feed whoever was sitting around the dining table.
Polish meals were one of her many specialties; Polish sausage, sauerkraut, perogies and golabki which was everyone’s favorite and to this day, her delicious recipe for the golabki cannot be duplicated by anyone. She treasured her Polish heritage and spoke the language with her mother, sister and relatives.
Lorraine was a member of St. Basil Catholic Church, and would attend Mass almost every day during the week. Lorraine was taught by her Bushia to pray the rosary and would not go anywhere without her rosary. During trying times in her life, she depended on her deep faith and prayers to give her strength for those next hours in the day.
According to her wish cremation has taken place.
A Memorial Mass for Lorraine took place, Friday, April 28, 2023 at St. Basil Catholic Church 513 Monroe Blvd., South Haven at 1 p.m. with Fr. Richard Altine officiating.
