Lucie E. Maxwell, 89, of South Haven passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 at South Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 27, 2022 at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 67885 8th Ave., South Haven, with Rt. Rev. Robert Cornelison officiating. A private family burial will take place at McDowell Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Anglican Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel, 269-637-0333.