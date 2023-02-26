Lucille M. Wabanimkee, 84, of South Haven passed away on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at home.
Visitation will be on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. at the Filbrandt Chapel in South Haven with Fr. Richard Altine officiating. Lucille will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in South Haven. To view Lucille’s personal web page please visit www.starks familyfh.com.
Lucille was born March 29, 1938 in Lac Courte Oreilles, Wis. to Thomas and Frances Quaderer. She was a part of the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribe of Indians in Wisconsin. Lucille was a factory worker in manufacturing. She worked for Michigan Fruit Canning, Everett Piano, South Haven Coil, Bohn Aluminum and Pullman Industries. Lucille finished her working career at Walmart in South Haven. She married Fabian Wabanimkee Sr. in June of 1976 in Chicago, Ill.
She also was a member of St. Basil Catholic Church. She often enjoyed having family picnics and visiting the reservation. She also enjoyed playing games at the casino and going to Bingo. She was known for her baking and perch dinners.
Lucille is survived by her children, Fabian (Theresa) Wabanimkee Jr., Darrin Wabanimkee, Rick Wabanimkee and Laurie Davidson all of of South Haven and Cheryl Courtney of Portland, Ore.; along with seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Lucille comes from a family of seven brothers and seven sisters. They all preceded her in death. Lucille is also preceded by her husband, Fabian Wabanimkee Sr., daughters, Corrine Wabanimkee, Gayle Graham, Gina Pratt-Johnson and two grandsons, John and Shane Thomas.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.