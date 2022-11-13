Ludwig Baldauf passed away, Oct. 30, 2022. Gus was born in South Haven on Dec. 15, 1926. He was the only child of Joseph and Marie Baldauf.
He served his country in the Merchant Marines and the Army.
On Oct. 17, 1953, he married Dora Jean Krueger. They had a son, Garth {Iris) and a daughter, Sharon. Audrey is his only granddaughter, Garth and Iris's daughter.
He was a tool and die man and an avid pilot, cyclist and wood carver.
He was very active in his congregation, St. Paul. He and Dora raised their children in the strong truths of God's Word.
He leaves behind his wife, Dora, of 69 years, his children, Garth and Sharon, his daughter-in-law, Iris and his granddaughter, Audrey.
"Be thou faithful unto death and I will give thee a crown of life." Revelation 2:10
A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Evangelical Church in South Haven. A Memorial Service will follow at 11 a.m. To view Ludwig's personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.