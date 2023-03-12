Lue Ellen McMath, 79, of Bangor, passed away March 2, 2023. Lue Ellen was born of the union of Richard McGowan and Georgia Lue (Woods) Carr Feb. 2, 1944 in Somerville, Tenn. Lue Ellen relocated her family from Tennessee to Michigan bringing her five children and former spouse, Isiah Lewis of Brownsville, Tenn.
In later years, Lue Ellen and Pastor James McMath were united in Holy Matrimony on Nov. 22, 1967 and dedicated 48 years of their lives to raising their combined family.
She is survived by her mother, Georgia Lue (Woods) Carr; children John (Kim) Lewis of Leesburg, Fla., Lucy (Sam) Brice and Dorothy Lewis, both of Bangor, Carl McMath of Covert, Willie (Tiffany) Everett of Winona, Miss., Cheryl Ann (McMath) Small of Winona, Miss., Dorris Faye Forrest of Clarkesville, Tenn. and Vanessa (Larry) Fricke of Covert.
Surviving siblings include Grace Williams of Plainwell, Beatrice Carr of Holland, Mosetta Carr of Kalamazoo, James Frank Bowers, of Grand Rapids and Pastor La Van Dyke (Kerry) Carr of Kalamazoo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor James McMath; father, Richard McGowan; and stepfather, Herbert Lee Carr; sons Isiah Lewis and Rodney Lewis; niece Ann Denise Carr; grandchildren, Karlos Calhoun and Caprice Brice; sisters, Rosie Bowers, Willie Mae Bowers, Gloria Dean Carr and Mary Anne Langford; and brothers Leroy McGowan, Frank Carr, Terry Carr and Jimmy Carr.
She was a 35-year member of Spiritual Church of Christ in South Haven and was an endowed member of the Order of Eastern Star, Elnora Williams, Chapter #254, Covert.
A Wake will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 South Bailey Ave, South Haven, Michigan from 11 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at noon. Pastor Aaron Cobbs will officiate. Lue Ellen will be laid to rest at Covert Cemetery. To view Lue’s personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.