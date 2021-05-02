Lynn Hiscock, 80 of Allegan, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 with her daughters by her side. Born May 19, 1940 in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Henry and Violet (Ahlberg) Ebert and the wife of the late Richard “Dick” Hiscock.
She and Dick raised their two daughters in Allegan. In her youth, Lynn enjoyed school and was truly proud of being chosen as the mayor of her school in Chicago.
She was also quite an athlete, even competing in (and winning) some ladies’ Super Stars competitions. No sports were off limits; she excelled at volleyball, bowling, badminton, softball and even horseshoes. Being very involved in adult women’s softball competitions for many years, you could always count on Lynn to be a permanent fixture as the first base coach. She would always have the scorebook and rulebook in hand, ready to cite from the rulebook if the umpire made a bad call.
Lynn was known as quite a conversationalist and loved to engage in intellectual debates and controversial topics, continuing to educate others and wanting to learn things herself. Her quick wit, intelligent mind and caring nature kept conversations flowing and interesting. Lynn was also very interested in forensics and in law.
She was a fabulous stay-at-home mom when her daughters were younger and was very involved as “room mother” for her girls’ elementary school classes. As her girls got older, she worked in retail, at a bank and did clerical work. She was happy to be a part of the girls’ lives and activities. She also loved doing things with her grandchildren as they grew up like watching them play sports, participating in talent shows, playing with them in the pool, doing crafts or skits with them, etc.
Her family would describe her as compassionate, loyal, honest, funny, giving, a fan of board games and cards, and someone who would be there for you at any hour of the day or night. She treasured family holiday gatherings and planning games and activities for them. Her presence in her family members’ lives is already greatly missed, but their cherished memories will continue.
Lynn is survived by her two daughters, Misty Angle (Ryan Abraham) and Jade Suhr; two siblings, Jill James and John Ebert; three grandchildren, Ryan (Chelsea) Diebold, Courtney (Levi) Funk and Ambrea Alofs; and six great-grandchildren: Landon, Beckham, Dax, Delaney, Eli and Evan.
Along with her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Henry “Bud” Ebert, and granddaughter, Camela Alofs.
Friends met with the family from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Gorden Funeral Residence, Allegan Chapel. There was a private funeral service held the following day at noon which was livestreamed at www.facebook.com/gordenandchappellfuneral. Lynn was laid to rest next to her husband at Oakwood Cemetery immediately following the service.
Lynn requested a “Pay It Forward” account be set up in her memory. Lynn always had a soft spot to help people who can’t afford dental or health care costs. If you wish to make a donation in her memory, please make a check payable to Misty Angle or Jade Suhr and mail it to: Gorden Funeral Residence, Attn: Lynn Hiscock Memorial, 528 Trowbridge Street, Allegan, MI 49010 before May 14th.
If you know of anyone needing assistance with health costs, please contact Misty or Jade via Facebook.