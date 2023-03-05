With deep sorrow and sadness, we announce Madeline Moritti Shiflett passed into eternal life on Feb. 2, 2023, at Holland Hospital.
Madeline was born in Chicago, Ill., on Oct. 24, 1946, to Frank and Mary Moritti. While a toddler, her parents moved their family to a farm in Pullman, where Madeline grew up. During her younger years, Madeline helped run her parents’ restaurant, the M&F Café in Pullman.
Madeline married Olen Glenn Shiflett on Aug. 8, 1968. The Shifletts spent their married life in South Haven, where Madeline was employed in woodworking at S.E. Overton. After Overton closed, she worked in woodworking at Haworth, Inc., in Holland, from where she retired.
In addition to her mother and father, Madeline is preceded in death by her sisters Theresa Hosier and Doreen Miles, and her brother Daniel Moritti. She is survived by her husband, Olen, her sister Marianne Orzehoski, and her brothers Joe (Mavis) Moritti and David Moritti. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as a great-great niece and three great-great nephews.
Cremation has taken place at Madeline’s request. A gathering celebrating her life will take place in late May. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Basil Catholic Church, South Haven, of which she was a lifetime member.