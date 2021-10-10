Maggie Jane Mabone, 77, of Pullman, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at Ely Manor in Allegan. She was born June 18, 1944 to Johnny and Fannie (Williams) Saul in Cedar Bluff, Miss.
Maggie was married to Willie Harris Sr. and Joe Lee Mabone. They both preceded her in death. Maggie found Christ at an early age and was an active member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. She was an extremely giving individual and spent her life caring for others, especially the elderly.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, and brother – Johnny Saul, Jr.
Maggie is survived by her son – Willie (Anita) Harris, Jr. of Cary, NC; grandchildren – Isaiah, Abigail and Gabrielle Harris; siblings – Paul T. Saul of St. Louis, Mo., Mary Humphrey of Chicago, Ill. and Caroline Norman of Pullman; and a host of stepchildren and nieces and nephews.
Wake will be from noon-1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Pullman. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with Pastor Carol Black officiating. Maggie will be laid to rest at Lee Township Cemetery in Lee Township, Michigan. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
