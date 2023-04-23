Marcus James White was born June 19, 1988 to Sharene White and Hollis Barry in South Haven. Marcus James White departed this earth on April 14, 2023.
Marcus was a loving, kind, helpful gentleman to all who crossed his path. He was always willing to lend a helping hand at all times. His heart was so big and full of love for everyone. He enjoyed hauling junk, fishing, gardening and fixing things.
He also loved his music and played it loud. He loved his family gatherings, especially playing with his niece whom he loved dearly. He was a helper and servant to all. We will never forget how much of a jokester he was, always doing something just to put a smile on your face. Although his life was cut short, he had so many dreams and visions in his head that will go undone and unfulfilled. Marcus ran a lawn care and t-shirt business.
Though we will miss him dearly, we know that God had other plans and he doesn’t make any mistakes. Marcus was a longtime member at Second Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Dureya Gibson.
Marcus leaves to cherish his memories his parents, Ernest and Shanene Veal and biological father, Hollis Barry; siblings, Chad White, Sharnest Veal, Brandice Barnes, Jasmine Barry and Patrick Watkins; his special niece Shar’Mya; a special aunt Marilyn White; special friend Peggy Hamilton and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Marcus was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eldridge and Annie White, Janet Christie; brother Hollis Barry Jr. and a host of uncles, aunts and cousin.
A Wake will be held Friday, April 28, 2023, at Filbrandt Chapel, from noon to 1 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Dureya Gibson officiating. Marcus will be Eulogized by Pastor Dureya Gibson. Marcus will be laid to rest in Covert Township at Fish Cemetery.
