Margaret “Alice” Schnake, 72, of South Haven, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at Hanson Hospice Home in Stevensville. She was born Feb. 22, 1949 in Three Rivers to Elden Benjamin Reiter and Bertha Jones Reiter.
She found school not to her liking. Alice married Marlon B. Goodson, worked at KRT, and had her son, Michael Goodson, on Sept. 6, 1968. In 1977, she received her Equivalency Certificate and went to a class for Nurse’s Aide. She later became a LPN at South Haven Community Hospital where she worked for 37 years. She then continued her education by taking more classes such as PALS, ACLS, BLS, CPR, and AED.
On Oct. 15, 1983, Alice met Robert Schnake and married him on Dec. 22, 1984. One of the greatest gifts that Alice ever received was the welcoming of Kathy Parker into her family when her son, Mike met and finally married her. She loved and cherished them dearly and they gave her great pride.
Alice is survived by her husband, Robert Schnake; son – Mike (Kathy) Goodson; brothers – Ken and Jay (Rose) Reiter; and many nieces and nephews.
Private family services have been held. Memorial contributions may be made in Alice’s honor to Hanson Hospice House at 4382 Cleveland Avenue, Stevensville, MI 49127. Kindly share your thoughts and memoires on the family’s online guestbook at starksfamilyfh.com.
The family is being helped by Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services at 1076 S. Bailey Avenue, South Haven, MI 49090, 269-637-0333.