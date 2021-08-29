Margaret “Marge” Ann Norman, 86, of South Haven, passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 at South Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Community in South Haven. She was born Dec. 5, 1934 to Perry Earl and Margaret Henrietta (Vezina) Norman in South Haven.
Marge was active in the South Haven community throughout her life and volunteered her time for the Hospital Auxiliary, the Scott Club, the Historical Association of South Haven, the Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, the South Haven Center for the Arts and for Hospice at Home.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother – Ronald Norman and nephew – Michael Zolen.
Marge is survived by her sister – Renita Larkin of South Haven; nephews – Richard, Terry and Steven Zolen and Dave and Tom Norman.
Services are not scheduled at this time. Contributions may be made in Marge’s memory to the Van Buren County Senior Services, PO Box 105, Paw Paw, Michigan 49079. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Chapel of the Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.